SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy snow from Monday continued into Tuesday with snowfall rates of one to three inches per hour. Some even experienced thundersnow. This storm fit the pattern that started back in November.

Some of you may remember snow and ice that came on November 9th and 10th.

After that, a little more than 2 inches of snow fell almost two and a half weeks later.

Fast forward another two and a half weeks and over five inches fell in a three day span from December 14th through 16th.

Two and a half weeks after that brings us to Sunday and Monday’s heavy snow.

The question is, does this mean something is in the works for January 20 or 21st? Time will tell.

The pattern I’m talking about is the trough that digs in the southwest and the low pressure that comes out of it to bring our snows in KELOLAND. That’s what has been showing up since November every two and a half weeks. Yes, I know we’ve had snow in between the two and a half week time period, but those have been more or less clippers from the northwest.

There are a couple of things that intrigue me two and a half weeks out from now.

One, if the pattern stays. Experience has shown me that after the winter solstice, the pattern tends to reset. We’ll see if that happens this time around.

Two, will we see another hit of bitter cold behind the system two and a half weeks out from now?

It happened in December, and I would not be surprised if it happens at the end of January. Stay tuned.