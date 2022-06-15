SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The giant hail and hurricane-force winds in parts of KELOLAND have made plenty of headlines in recent days, but we also want to shed some light on the rainfall for some of the driest areas of KELOLAND.

Latest drought monitor

The latest drought monitor still shows a pocket of extreme drought between Pierre and Rapid City, with moderate to severe drought conditions still ongoing across the majority of western and portions of southern South Dakota. But that picture is changing.

Rainfall in KELOLAND

Heavy rain accompanied some of the storms over the past week, with some of the heaviest totals tracking right through the worst spots on the drought monitor. Much of northeast South Dakota has dodged the latest storms, allowing some of the wet ground there to dry out near Watertown. We do expect changes when the new drought monitor is released on Thursday.

30 Day precipitation

The 30 day rain totals are above normal for much of KELOLAND. May into June is a critical time of the year to pick up rainfall before traditional summer heat sets in. There’s little doubt these numbers will now start to fall with the hotter and drier pattern ahead.

With the spring season just about to a close, the driest area relative to normal is actually in the far southeast corner of South Dakota near Elk Point, where they’ve received about half of their normal spring rainfall.