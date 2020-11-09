Taking a look at last week’s record high temps

Rain and snow greeted many in KELOALND this morning, it’s a sure sign of the much colder air that will be here through the week. But we can’t forget where we’ve been.

After well above average highs last week, it seemed fitting to have thunderstorms in parts of southeast KELOLAND. The storms contained periods of heavy rain with some areas receiving a half to over an inch of rainfall.

Here’s a look at what we had last week as many locations set at least one record high. The 82 on Saturday goes down as the warmest day in Sioux Falls in November. This has been the warmest start to November in over 100 years.

But it is November after all, and that means the temperature will sooner or later swing the other way. And that’s exactly what happened today with high temperatures in the 30s, that’s cutting many of the highs more than half from last week.

While temperatures will slowly warm back above average this weekend, it will be a far cry from what we had last week.