Taking a look at KELOLAND’s new Future Lightning tool

Spring is right around the corner, and severe weather season won’t be too far behind that. So, let’s shed some “light” on a new way to track severe weather.

With advancements in technology improving the way we forecast, we are able to see, track, and forecast aspects of our weather that would normally be difficult. One such advancement is the ability to forecast where we could see some lightning.

Our Future Lightning product can show where we are most likely to see bolts of lightning run through the sky. With rain and snow in the forecast, we can see whether there is a chance for some thunder-snow when used with Futurecast. This can also be used in correlation with severe weather outlooks to see where the best chance for thunderstorms will arise.

Future Lightning will be getting some early use, between the chance for a few rumbles of thunder in KELOLAND as well as a “Slight Risk” for severe storms in Central Iowa through Thursday. With severe weather season right around the corner, tools like these will help us keep you ahead of the storm.