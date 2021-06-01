Taking a look at June weather forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — June will be an important month for those wanting rain. As it is typically our wettest month with rain amounts averaging three and a half to for and a half inches.

If you were able to get rain last week, be thankful because this week will be dry and warming. Highs by the weekend will reach the 90s and lower 100s. In fact, we’ll keep an eye or two on the record books as we go through the weekend. So the moisture received last week will quickly bake out.

Then there is this. The drought monitor.

Notice the dry conditions to our southwest, which is usually the heat source for the summer months, But the dry conditions are in KELOLAND and North Dakota. If both of these areas expand and connect, it could end up being the start to the long dry and hot summer in KELOLAND.

But there may be some good news, if we follow the pattern that has been in place for much of the year, it will cool during the second half of the month and along with it, better chances for rain.