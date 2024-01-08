SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s taken awhile, but it’s here. Of course, I’m talking snow in Sioux Falls.

It took until the second week of January for Sioux Falls to get significant snow and now it’s just a matter of how much falls on the city. I compiled a list of the latest significant snows in Sioux Falls and here’s what I found.

2 inches of snow at once usually falls by the end of November. Four inches of snow happens around Christmas. To get a 6-inch snowstorm, it averages around this time, January 8th. So, this ended up being right on time.

Snowstorms of more than 6 inches average out to be the middle to late January. Depending on where we end up with this one, we may be a little early.

Also, this single storm put us over our average snowfall for January. Since 1950, the average January snowfall in Sioux Falls is 7.2 inches.

The snow is also setting the stage for much colder air for the end of the weekend. Much colder air will be here this weekend. Some models are thinking we may not get above zero for highs.