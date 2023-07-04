SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lightning can be seen as nature’s very own fireworks display. From dancing bolts that cross the sky to impactful strikes that make a bee line for the ground, watching a thunderstorm in KELOLAND is never dull when you talk about lightning.

How it forms is also interesting. Ice crystals and supercool water droplets in a thunderstorm are jostled around and bump into each other. These collisions help create positive and negative charges high up in the storm cloud. As positive and negative charges are sorted, a charge begins to make its move from the cloud via what is called a leader stroke. When an opposing charge near the surface meets the leader from the cloud, we get our lightning strike. Typically, lightning is negatively charged…but stronger positive charges are also possible from high up in the cloud.

Just like fireworks, lightning can come in different colors depending on the atmospheric conditions in place.

This all has to do with what’s in the air and how the light from lightning is refracted. Blue lightning typically comes with hail producing storms, while yellow or even orange lightning typically indicates a lot of dust or smoke aloft. Dry thunderstorms typically produce white lightning due to a lack of moisture in the air. The most common colors for lightning are white, blue, yellow, and violet.

A parallel can be made when you look at how our man-made fireworks are produced. Different elements, when ignited, produce different color results. You need copper for blue fireworks to light up the sky…while magnesium gives us silver, calcium produces orange, and barium yields green just to name a few examples.

There’s one more connection to be made: Whether you’re enjoying natural fireworks or watching what we create, be sure to do so safely. Remember, lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from its parent storm.