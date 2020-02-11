Taking a look at how heavy snow bands form

It was a snowy weekend for most of KELOLAND. The atmosphere was set up in such a way that it was able to generate a band of heavy snow that stalled out just north of Highway 14, causing that area to get over a foot of snow. While areas to the south and north got much less snow.

Such an extreme gradient in snowfall can be created when a frontal boundary causes instability in the atmosphere. You can see where the front was on this radar loop. It would have been near the dark blue colors in eastern KELOLAND.

How this happens is warmer air advances into colder air, and rises over the denser air and that vertical motion is what causes rain or snow. The bigger the temperature difference in air masses, the sharper or quicker that air will rise, causing heavier rain or snow.

And it must have been quite the difference in air masses as seen KELOLAND Live Doppler. The darkest of blues on the Huron radar is where the heaviest snow rates were.

Between 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday, Snow Machine was picking up on snow rates of two to three inches per hour! And that heavy snow parked itself over the area for a couple hours, which helped these areas get over a foot of snow.

Looking ahead, there is snow in the forecast in the middle of the week but it’s looking like a light snow event.