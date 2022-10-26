SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween is coming up on Monday. With a high of 64 in the forecast which is on the warmer side.

Average temperatures for Halloween have a high of 53 and a low of 31 in the KELOLAND region.

A record high temperature of 77 degrees set back in 1950. A record low of 13 degrees back in 1993. The coldest high temperature for Halloween was 26 and tied in 1991 and 2002. While the warmest overnight low was 56 degrees which was also a tie in 1936 and 1964.

A record 1.1 inches of rain fell in 1929, when average rainfall is 5 hundredths. A record 8.8 inches of snow fell in 1991, and the average is a tenth of an inch.

On average, there are 31% of the records that received precipitation. 11% of the days received snowfall.

Halloween is shaping up to be on the nicer side with a few clouds in the sky.