Taking a look at fall precipitation numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s just a matter of finding available moisture again before getting anything to fall from the sky.

Warm temperatures and strong winds moved across KELOLAND today as many had another day with well above average temperatures. But no precipitation, and by the looks of it we may end up with dry skies for the rest of the workweek.

This graphic shows the amount of liquid precipitation since September.

Many locations are already above their climate average for meteorological fall which runs from September through November. While the wettest location is Watertown which has more than doubled their average, the driest is Yankton at 69%.

This is all coming out of a very dry summer where many experienced drought conditions throughout the summer months.

While we didn’t have summer temperatures today, it felt more like early October than the middle of November. But with colder air expected over the next several months, our rain chances will go down while our snow chances go up.