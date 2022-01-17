Taking a look at current snow totals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Snow made its way into eastern KELOLAND just as we started the weekend. Here’s a look at where we stand for snow so far this season.

As periods of heavy snow fell from Brookings to Marshall on Friday, the amounts so far this season continued to go up. It brought many in KELOLAND to double digits when it comes to total snow this season.

Here’s a look at KELOLAND with snow amounts so far. The heaviest ranges from nearly 30 inches in Sisseton to just over 20 inches in Marshall.

We still have amounts less than 10 inches for Yankton, Huron, and Pierre. Pierre is an area that I predicted the least for. As you can see, they are below 5% of my season prediction of 34.2 inches.

Otherwise, I’m sitting okay with just about everyone else with amounts over a foot for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, and Rapid City.

We’ll melt our recent snow with above freezing temperatures today and tomorrow. As colder air returns later this week, there’s a chance for light snow. But moisture is looking limited so I don’t expect anything major.

While it seems like we have a lot of ground to make up, we still have a lot of snow season left.

