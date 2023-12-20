SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the amount of people traveling at Christmas time, the forecast is being watched closely. But Christmas seems to be not only a busy travel time, but the weather also becomes busy. Here’s what I mean.

Looking at Christmas past, and I’m not talking about ghosts of Christmas past, but weather. I looked back at December 24th through the 26th and found some interesting information about precip around Christmas.

Dating back to 2000, December 24th through 26th has only been dry 7 times. Only about 30% of the time. The other 16 years have had some sort of precipitation during that three day stretch. Anything from rain to snow.

The most memorable was probably 2009 when Sioux Falls measured over 16 inches of snow December 24 through the 26.

A more recent Christmas weather event was in 2016 when Sioux Falls had thunderstorms. Over an inch of rain fell in the city. The heavy rain combined with rapidly melting snow to cause flooding. The snow depth on that Christmas Day was officially 2 inches.

This Christmas will be interesting to watch as rain is looking likely on Christmas Eve with rain changing to snow on Christmas Day.