Taking a look at average temps this week compared to last week

What a difference a week makes as temperatures this week will average at least 30 degrees warmer than what we had last week.

Even though we started with some cloud cover, we were able to bring in the sunshine this afternoon as temperatures soared to the 40s, 50s and 60s for highs. And yes, it was windy but those winds helped mix the atmosphere and bring down the warm temperatures.

When we average the temperatures this week and compare them to last week, it shows the big temperature spread.

Last Monday through Friday, the average highs in KELOLAND were in the teens with the lows in the single digits and teens below zero.

Using the forecast for this week, temperatures will be at least 25 to almost 35 degrees warmer. With average highs in the 40s and average lows in the 20s.

So, February will be living up to its temperature swing extreme as the pendulum swings the other way this week.

We will slightly cool for this coming weekend, but we’ll still be at or slightly above average.