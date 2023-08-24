SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This heatwave has featured some of the most intense heat of the summer for much of KELOLAND. But as meteorologist Brian Karstens shows us, it’s still far short of the all-time record in Sioux Falls.

It’s been too hot this week for most of us in KELOLAND, but a quick trip down memory lane shows how the heat of 1988 still tops the charts.

As dry and as hot as this summer has been at times, we can easily find other examples in our history that have been worse. 1988 started off the spring with intense drought and by June 21st, 1988, Sioux Falls had a high of 110 degrees, the record for the hottest day for the city. That record is shared with July 17th,1936.

How bad was it? It garnered national attention. KELOLAND’s Dave Dedrick talked about the heat on CBS This Morning.

Of course, on a lighter note, a group in downtown thought they could fry an egg or two in the heat. No word on how successful they were. By the way, the mercury topped 100 or better 13 times that summer in Sioux Falls. This summer we’ve hit the century mark twice.

So as we say goodbye to this heatwave, it’s helpful to remember how bad it could be and thankful the 100 degree weather is done for now.