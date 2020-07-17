Sunshine and heat before chance of rain next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The hot conditions continue to take their toll on KELOLAND. Meteorologist Scot Mundt has more.

As temperatures climb to the 90s through the first half of the weekend, more and more people may be looking for rain.

As the sun continues to shine Friday and Saturday, more and more moisture will be drawn out of the ground. It makes getting rain, more and more important.

The latest drought monitor continue to point at moderate drought conditions in western and northeast KELOLAND. But parts of southeast KELOLAND are also getting some attention. And taking a trip into central Iowa shows how the dry conditions continue to expand.

We’ll try to bring in some relief as we cool next week with steady hits of rain. Most of which will fall in eastern KELOLAND with amounts of one to over 2 inches.

So we’ll continue to bake underneath July sunshine through at least the first half of the weekend.

Hopefully those that do get the rain don’t get it all at once and it leads to flooding. And we could do without any severe weather.