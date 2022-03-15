SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The warmest air of the year is here.

With the mild air for this week and the weekend, some of us may hit 70 degrees. This will end up being a couple of weeks ahead of schedule.

The dense fog in southeast KELOLAND slowed commuters Tuesday morning, but as the fog lifted, the sunshine made its presence known and it continued through the day. The sun and dry ground helped temperatures warm to the 50s and 60s with isolated 70s making an appearance.

On average, many locations have to until the end of March or beginning of April for the first 70 degree sighting, but there are some early exceptions. Such as, March 8 in Winner and March 18 in Chamberlain.

So it makes sense for the 70s to appear in south central South Dakota today as they usually see those types of numbers earlier than everyone else.

With the dry conditions and sunshine this week, we’ll have many in KELOLAND get their warmest temperature so far this year. It’s just a matter of how warm.