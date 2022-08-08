SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that the rain is out of here, let’s take a look at what went into Sunday’s record-setting rainy day.

We’ve been talking about how portions of KELOLAND, including the Sioux Falls area, need rain in any way it can be obtained. We certainly got what we were asking for on Sunday, with so much rain coming down in a six hour window that flash flood warnings were issued for Sioux Falls and Brandon.

Three separate records were set from Sunday’s rain, including a new all-time record for one-day rain total at just under five-and-a-half inches of rain. A lot of that fell within a six-hour window early in the morning. To put that number into perspective, Sioux Falls averages around three-point-three inches of rain for the entire month of August!

So, how did we get here? It’s all about training. In the world of weather, training is when thunderstorms travel over the same region for a period of time. With plenty of moisture in the atmosphere to work with, these storms tracked over the same area for multiple hours, depositing heavy rain from Hartford to Valley Springs.

The end result was an axis of radar estimated rain totals of five to seven inches near and along the I-90 corridor. Notice the large swath of yellow, orange, and red on the map. Those are still estimated totals of two to four inches of rain.

We won’t have to worry about any more rain coming along to reignite flooding concerns this week, as much of the outlook remains dry and seasonable.