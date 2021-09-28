Summertime warmth isn’t going away without a fight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fall began about a week ago, and while we got off to a cool start to the new season…summer has come back in a big way.

The first three days of fall had the look and feel of typical autumnal days: Mild to warm by day and chilly by night. Since the weekend, however, temperatures have surged with several records being either challenged or broken along the way.

A large ridge of high pressure along with accompanying southerly flow have combined to bring in well above average temperatures. This, combined with the abundance of dry conditions we’ve seen lately, have reintroduced elevated fire weather concerns.

Though this ridge axis does shift eastward through the second half of the week, which does at least take the edge off the heat, we don’t completely get rid of above-average temperatures quite yet. 80s and 90s are replaced by low to mid 70s by Thursday, but it’s still technically above average when you consider that average highs by this time are closer to 70 and even the upper 60s at times.

If you’re waiting for 60s to come back and stick around for a bit, we’ll try to get seasonable conditions in place by the end of the extended outlook. Beyond that, however, chances for above-average temperatures begin to climb again.