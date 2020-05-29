Summer weather in the forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people will be headed outdoors this weekend with the sunshine and warm weather. Meteorologist Scot Mundt has information on it becoming suddenly summer.
Cooler temperatures and thicker clouds will be in KELOLAND this weekend, but when we start the new work week our temperatures will feel more like summer.
And for good reason. Meteorological summer starts June 1, which is Monday. That’s when many in KELOLAND will have temperatures reach the 80s and low 90s. And we’ll stay there as we go through next week.
Here’s the setup. A dome of high pressure will dominate the upper atmosphere next week. This means warm and mostly dry conditions. I say mostly dry because we’ll have scattered storm chances late in the day and at night starting around midweek.
We’ll just have to time the energy. Speaking of timing, the second week of June may feature more of a stormier pattern if we get a trough to dig in the southwest United States. Early indications are showing that possibility.
We usually average half the month of June with highs in the 80s, I’ll have a more formal outlook on what to expect in the month next week.