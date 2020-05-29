Summer weather in the forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- May has been rather chilly more often than not, but change is on the way as we get ready for June. Meteorologist Adam Rutt takes a look.

Though May got off to a great and warm start, it’s been a struggle to reach average temperatures at times.

While central and western parts of KELOLAND have been able to enjoy seasonable and even unseasonably warm conditions at times, the eastern part of South Dakota has been battling persistent cloud cover. This, along with periods of light to moderate rain, have kept temperatures very much in check.

Low pressure to our south and east has been to blame for the rather gloomy stretch of weather that eastern KELOLAND has seen, but high pressure will make its move beginning today. While western KELOLAND may see some scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day, the quiet weather will belong to the east this time. Ample amounts of sunshine will help us climb toward a rare mark this month: 80 degrees.

A minor setback this weekend will be temporary, with a plume of warmth on the way as we close May and welcome meteorological summer next Monday.

So, just how rare has 80 been this month? Well, we’ve only reached it one other time: The very first day of May.