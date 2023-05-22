SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a long winter, 80-degree weather is hard to pass up in the month of May. However, the blocking pattern ahead will also limit thunderstorm potential in the region.

The first look at the 10-day rain pattern shows a big gap in moisture from eastern South Dakota, all the way east into Illinois and the Great Lakes. Meanwhile, all the rain is stalled in a strip from Texas, into western Kansas, western South Dakota, then all the way north into Canada.

The reason the rain pattern looks like this is due to a blocking high-pressure ridge over the Upper Midwest. This high will bring dry weather in its path and it will be very slow to move over the coming days.

The result will be several days of similar weather. Rain chances west and north, little if any rain in the southeast.

Sioux Falls averages 3.86 inches for the month of May, just shy of 4 inches of rain. The month to date is just over 1 inch of rain.