SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we’ve enjoyed a break in the heat this weekend with highs in the 70s and morning lows in the 30s and 40s. It was another day with widespread 80s and 90s, and that’s something that will continue this week.

In fact, the way things look, Wednesday may end up being the hottest day this week as we have upper 80s and 90s in the forecast. After that, temperatures cool with an increase in cloud cover and a chance for rain late this week and for the weekend. In the meantime, here’s where we are at.

Many have averaged in the 80s for highs this month, which ranges anywhere from 4 to 8 degrees above the climate average. Huron, Mitchell, and Mobridge are the warmest spots with an average high of 87 degrees.

While the afternoons have been warm, the overnights have been cool. Both work hand in hand with the dry conditions we’ve had over the past several months. As dry ground is quick to warm during the day and quick to cool at night.

Along with the warm air that will continue into next week, we’ll have to watch for strong to severe weather. That’s something Brian Karstens will talk more about tomorrow.