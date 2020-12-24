Sudden change in weather across KELOLAND

The land of infinite variety is certainly living up to its name with the weather we’ve experienced the past 24 hours. And just think, winter just got its official start Monday.

First on the list of notable events, yesterday’s record-breaking highs. We hit 68 yesterday in Pierre and widespread 60s were common in western and central KELOLAND. Sioux Falls even hit a new record high at 59.

But with the sudden change in the weather, the wind has been gusting over 60 mph in some areas today. In fact, early this morning, Rapid City airport had a peak wind gust of 79 mph.

The results of the wind and snow combo have been impressive to track on our LiveCam network. You can see the blizzard conditions at the Huron airport during the 8 am hour when winds were clocked at 60 mph.

It’s the same look in Miller with reduced visibility even in town. Rural visibilities have been dropping to near zero at times with a classic blizzard across much of KELOLAND.

So in a land of extremes, it’s proof once again how fast our weather changes here. But look at the bright side, at least some of us will have a white Christmas after all!