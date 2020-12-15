Sub-freezing temperatures have returned for now in KELOLAND

For the first time this month, it actually feels like December. While some ponds and lakes may be freezing over, you’ll want to wait before venturing out.

December has been very warm so far, which has caused a delay in ponds and lakes freezing over. While we’ve had chilly nights prior to this weekend, highs have been well above freezing. With seasonable temperatures in place for now, we’ll start to see some ice form. With that said, it’s still far from safe to venture on the ice.

Here are the recommended thickness levels. Ice needs to be at least 4 inches thick to support the weight of a person for walking or ice fishing. Any thickness under 4 inches is unsafe for any activity.

Snowmobiles or ATVs can begin to venture on the ice at 6 inches.

Small cars should stay off the ice until the ice is at least 9 inches thick.

Trucks and SUVs can be safely supported at 12 inches or more of ice.

When we get to the point where ice activities can take place, there’s one other thing to remember: Icy ponds are never 100% safe. Ice thickness can vary from one point to another based on currents, temperatures, and whether there’s snow on the ice. These differences can occur over a span of just a few feet. Always check with local authorities and experts to see if it’s safe before you go.

As for the here and now, any ice we see on the water is likely not going to be safe anytime soon…especially with well above average temperatures returning later this week.