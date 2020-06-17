Strong winds with expected heat will elevate the risk for grass fires

While the lack of flooding has been a nice change of pace compared to last year, the pendulum has swung hard to the drier side of the scale.

So far, Sioux Falls has only seen one day of measurable rainfall that wasn’t listed as a “trace” of rain this month. That was on the 9th of June. Otherwise, you must go back to May 26th for the next day of measurable rainfall. This prolonged dry spell, combined with a few other factors, has led to an increased risk for fire weather concerns.

One other thing worth noting would be the wind. More often than not, it’s been very windy this month, with an average sustained wind speed of 12.5 mph and peak gusts of around 37 mph. These strong winds, combined with the expected heat, will help elevate the risk for grass fires…not just in Sioux Falls, but through much of KELOLAND.

Dry weather is also on the minds of anyone with plans to head to Mt. Rushmore and the Black Hills. While June’s rainfall in the Rapid City area has been near average, we did have a rather dry April and May, so we’ll need some help to overcome a two-inch deficit. Pierre has also been near average so far this month, but we’re still about one-inch below average dating back to April.

We do have a few chances to see some much-needed rainfall through the end of the week, but we need a lot of help to erase our deficits. Until then, be mindful of any outdoor heat sources during these hot and windy final days of spring.