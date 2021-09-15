Strong winds will continue Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been advertising ups and downs in the 7-day forecast as we continue to inch closer and closer to the official start to fall.

We’ve already seen signs of fall weather as leaves on trees have been changing and falling and morning temperatures have fallen to the 40s. Well, things are really going to start to feel like fall.

Over the next couple of days, we’ll go from early fall-like weather, but quickly return to summer as strong winds keep changing direction.

Computers are already showing this as strong winds will continue tomorrow in eastern KELOLAND, that will help us warm.

After a brief cool-down on Friday, the strong south winds will be back starting on Saturday and continuing into next week. Expect south wind gusts to 40 mph or more on Monday.

And by midweek, the wind will change to the north/northwest to bring in much colder air as we officially start fall.

It’s a classic set-up as we go from the warm summer months to the cool fall months.