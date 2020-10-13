Strong winds tomorrow will elevate fire danger

The good old-fashioned South Dakota wind machine will be up and running tomorrow. Here’s a closer look at what’s expected.

While we had wind gusts in eastern KELOLAND in the 20s and 30s today, it will pale in comparison to what’s expected tomorrow. Especially in western South Dakota.

Upper-level low pressure will work in tandem with intense jet stream energy that has already moved into the western United States. This will quickly move east through the upper plains for tomorrow.

We’re talking sustained winds in KELOLAND anywhere from 20 to 40 mph. Gusts will approach 50 mph at times in eastern KELOLAND, while western South Dakota may have gusts near 70!

With the ongoing dry conditions, the strong wind will just elevate the fire danger in KELOLAND.

The strong winds will continue to strip trees of their leaves and they’ll also help bring in much colder air as highs for Thursday will be in the 40s and 50s.