SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re getting a break from the wind Friday, sure there have been gusts to 30 mph and more, BUT it’s nowhere close to what it has been over the past couple of days.

The swirling dust and lose garbage are not as noticeable today as compared yesterday as the winds have died down. While this trend will continue, the strong winds will come back on Easter Sunday. And while it has been a windy month, our above-average wind days are equal to our below-average wind days.

You can see that with this chart from the Iowa Mesonet. It measures the average wind speed for the day and plots it against the climate average. Just eyeballing things we’ve had 8 days with above-average wind speeds so far this month in Sioux Falls.

It comes out to be 7 days in Aberdeen, 9 days above average in Pierre, and 9 days in Rapid City.

But when it’s been above average, it’s been well above average by average speeds of at least 10 to 15 mph.

Even going back to the beginning of the year, the days of above-average to below-average wind have been 50/50 BUT it’s when we’re above average we tend to be WELL above average.

Next week will feature strong winds that will come and go, it shouldn’t be as prolonged as this past week. But, temperatures by this time next week will be well above average.