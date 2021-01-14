Strong winds make a comeback Wednesday night and Thursday

Strong winds blew through western South Dakota during the evening and they lasted all day today. Some gusts were clocked over 90 mph.

A good ol’ fashioned low-pressure system and cold front helped bring in strong winds to KELOLAND starting yesterday evening.

Here’s a look at the wind gusts from yesterday evening in western South Dakota. The strongest gust happened in Buffalo with a 93 mph gust at 7 p.m. As we continue through time, the gusts stayed up there through the overnight with gusts at 2 in the morning from near 50 mph in Custer to over 70 in Rapid City.

While winds have slowly increased in eastern KELOLAND throughout the day today, western South Dakota saw a slow decline in speeds. We won’t see a slow decrease in speeds in the east until late in the day tomorrow.