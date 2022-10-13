SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern plains is known as a windy place and weather around here lately is certainly proving that to be true.

Peak winds the past 24 hours have been strong. Wind gusts to 60mph or higher have been common in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls has peaked over 50mph.

After 2 days of strong winds, tomorrow and Saturday aren’t exactly calm. In fact, Futurecast wind gusts from the northwest of 30-40mph tomorrow for many areas in the afternoon, with additional northwest winds on Saturday. We are hopeful the top speeds with not be as strong compared to the numbers yesterday and today.

Why all the wind? A large area of low pressure spinning in the Great Lakes region has set up a classic pattern for strong northwest flow through the plains. The pressure difference between that low and a large high pressure area over the Pacific Northwest will keep the winds going into the start of the weekend.

The wind will unfortunately continue to play a role in high fire danger levels across KELOLAND.