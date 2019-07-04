Strong winds early Thursday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rock Valley wasn’t alone in seeing severe weather roll through.

Southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa had a rude awakening today as strong winds made their way through the area. Storms moved west to east during the evening and overnight with heavy rain and severe weather.

Western Bennett County had four reports of tornadoes during the late afternoon. Otherwise, strong winds, hail and heavy rain may have woken you up during the overnight.

It definitely was a rude awakening in Rock Valley, Iowa. Strong winds caused damage to numerous houses and trees in town.

Here’s a closer view of the radar during that time using the velocity data. It’s measuring the winds going away the radar in red. Rock Valley had a subtle notch in the data. This signifies the time the damaging winds went through.

At the same time, Beaver Creek measured a 66 mph wind with nearly the same signature. This is just a prime example of how quickly things can happen in a warm and humid environment.