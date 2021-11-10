Strong winds could create white-out conditions on Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first accumulating snow of the season for eastern KELOLAND may be in the cards, but there’s another factor we’ll need to consider: the wind.

Wintry weather can be bad enough to deal with, depending on what comes around. While the late-week forecast focuses mainly on a snow chance for portions of the region in terms of moisture, the wind will be the x-factor that we watch closely.

Deepening low pressure to our north and east will create what’s called a pressure gradient, a difference in pressure over a certain area. In this case, the area is KELOLAND. When isobars are packed together like this, you can likely prepare for some blustery conditions. Add snow into the mix, and you get the potential setup for blizzard conditions regardless of how much snow we see.

That’s what we’ll watch as we go into the end of the workweek. Gusts may reach 40 to 50 mph at times through Friday, which could create white-out conditions where snow is falling.

Of course, there’s still time for details to change between now and then…but plan on giving yourself extra time for travel if you absolutely must be out and about on Friday.