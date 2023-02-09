SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The National Weather Service defines a Wind Advisory as sustained winds 25 to 39 miles per hour and/or gusts to 57. This can change based off location and winds that frequent the area.

Across KELOLAND today we could see wind gusts over 40 miles per hour, some even approaching 50. These winds are from the north so we will see colder temperatures tomorrow. These strong winds are moving out of KELOLAND throughout the evening, so tomorrow morning will be calm.

With these strong winds, there are wind advisories in place in KELOLAND.

Western South Dakota has an advisory for the morning hours with gusts up to 55 miles an hour. Eastern KELOLAND has an advisory that lasts through this evening, where we could see wind gusts up to 50 miles an hour.

But we aren’t the only ones in the county. The Ohio Valley has plenty of wind advisories as well.

We have a brief cool down because of the winds tomorrow, but the warmer temperatures comeback for the weekend.