SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the building heat and humidity, we knew that any storm that was able to develop would likely become severe, and that’s what we had in central South Dakota.

This is a traditional view of the storm on KELOLAND Live Doppler HD, but as we tilt the view on its side, you can see how high this storm goes. It tops out to about 50,000 feet. That tells us that there are very strong updrafts in the storm. A great recipe for strong wind.

This graphic shows how a downburst forms. We know we already have the strong updraft, but as that weakens, cold air builds in the middle of a storm. That cold air rushes to the ground and creates damaging wind.

And here is what it looked like with our Pierre LiveCam. The area circled is where the microburst is occurring. It’s known as a wet microburst because of the heavy rain associated with it.

This small but mighty storm was responsible for golf ball to tennis ball hail west and northwest of Pierre as well as wind gusts of 58 to 64 mph south of Pierre.

And finally, this is a second timelapse of our Pierre LiveCam. As the storm moved through the capital city as it brought heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail to the city. While hail and wind are never good, it’s better than the softball hail Pierre had a little more than a week ago.