SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is what the radar looked like during the overnight hours into early this morning. As storms with strong winds blew through southeast KELOLAND.

Here’s what was left behind, as many reported wind gusts of near 60 mph to 80 mph.

Sioux Falls topped off at 72 mph with a wind gust around 4:15 this morning. Yankton had a gust to 71, but the strongest report was 80 mph for Beresford.

Not only did we have strong winds, but heavy rainfall. Some reported over two inches of rain, this came to an area that’s been holding out on the rain while others in KELOLAND have been receiving more.

One of the highest reports ended up being near Vermillion at 2.49 inches.

From there, areas around Mitchell ended up being around an inch and a half to 2 inches.

Even areas of Sioux Falls had readings over an inch, with amounts of 1 to 1-and-a-quarter being common on the south to southwest side of the city.

The airport was far less with amounts just shy of three-quarters of an inch. But, it’s the heaviest one-day rain in Sioux Falls since 55-hundredths on May 14th.

