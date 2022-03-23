SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The dry conditions continue to take their toll on KELOLAND, as area lake and rivers remain low.

With very little snow and ice melt for much of KELOLAND, streamflow on area rivers will be watched closely.

This map shows the streamflow in South Dakota. For the time being, central and eastern KELOLAND show a lot of locations as not being ranked. Some of the river flow is being affected by ice. But, western South Dakota and south-central South Dakota are showing streamflow at the low end of normal to much below normal. This is the area of KELOLAND that’s been dealing with drought since the fall.

And if we don’t get moisture soon, the drought will spread into eastern KELOLAND where we’ve had steadier hits of precipitation as of late.

Unfortunately, dry skies will prevail as we go through the weekend and for next week. We are seeing signs that things may change as we start April.

