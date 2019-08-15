Storms developing across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Storms are making their way across KELOLAND on Thursday.

These areas of storms will continue to grow into clusters of heavy rain and some severe weather chances throughout the day.

With the possibility of severe weather, we want to make sure you and your family stay safe.

There are multiple ways to receive weather alerts and updates from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.

If our meteorologists need to break into television programming, you can also watch the coverage on KELOLAND.com on our Watch page.

Our KELOLAND.com Weather page includes the latest current conditions along with information on rainfall totals and wind speed.

You can easily track the severe storms as they move toward your neighborhood using our KELOLAND Live Doppler Radars online.

Our Storm Center page combines all of the online resources to follow the weather.

You can also check the weather in more than 30 towns across the area on our KELOLAND Live Cam page.

As you are on the go, make sure to check the KELOLAND News and KELOLAND StormTracker apps for updates. Download the apps now so that you are prepared when storms hit.

As severe weather moves through your area, we want to see what you are seeing. Email photos of weather and damage to ushare@KELOLAND.com. Be sure to include your name and location; we may use your photos on-air and online.

West of Newell | Courtesy Stacy Stranberg

Storm near Newell | Courtesy Stacy Stranberg

Weather Resources