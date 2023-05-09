SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is severe weather season, and that means it’s time to bring out the convective outlooks from the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

The convective outlooks are 5 categories. Marginal is the lowest level, next is slight, to enhanced, up to moderate, and high. These categories are the chance of severe weather happening. The main threats that go in these categories are wind, hail, and tornadoes.

The convective outlooks can and will change throughout the week, and even the day.

This evening there is a marginal risk in western South Dakota.

Wednesday afternoon and evening there is a marginal and slight risk in central and western South Dakota.

On Thursday, we have a wide spread slight risk in KELOLAND.

For those worried about a repeat of the derechos, both May 12th and July 5th had moderate risks. That is a 4 out of 5 compared to this weeks 2 out of 5.

Always stay up to date on the changing forecast on air, online, and on the Stormtracker App.