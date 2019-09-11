PHOTOS: Tornadoes hit Sioux Falls

Breaking News
by: KELOLAND News

UPDATED 7:15 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As the sun rises Wednesday morning, destruction from late Tuesday’s tornado and storms is coming into a clearer view.

You can see a gallery of storm damage from just after midnight at the bottom of this story. An updated slideshow has been created for sunrise photos.

If you have photos or video to share from your area of KELOLAND, send them to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location.

  • 52nd and Birchwood.
  • Kevin Kjergaard KELO News
  • Kevin Kjergaard KELO News
  • Kevin Kjergaard KELO News
  • Courtesy: Jeff Stingley.
  • Tree damage Vista Lane. Courtesy Mary Schlimgen.
  • Advance Auto Parts on 41st Street
  • House damage. Courtesy: Laura Drobny.
  • Looking to the west on 41st Street
  • Tree damage. Courtesy: Mary Moller.
  • Looking to the east on 41st Street
  • Courtesy Kelley Ballew
  • 38th St and Sycamore Avenue Tom Gould.
  • 38th St and Sycamore Avenue Tom Gould.
  • 38th St and Sycamore Avenue Tom Gould.
  • 38th St and Sycamore Avenue Tom Gould.
  • Harvey Dunn school Elizabeth Short.
  • Courtesy: Joe.
  • House damage. Courtesy: Laura Drobny.
  • 49th and Bahnson. Courtesy: Anthony Christenson.
  • 49th and Lewis.
  • Damage near Trail Ridge. Courtesy: Jandy Young.
  • Tree damage. Courtesy: Janice Nelson.
  • Behind Kohl’s Courtesy: Joni
  • Courtesy: Melanie
  • 46 West Apartments, south of Western Mall Courtesy: Shaun
  • 46 West Apartments, south of Western Mall Courtesy: Shaun
  • 46 West Apartments, south of Western Mall Courtesy: Shaun
  • Kiwanis Ave across from O’Gorman Courtesy: KELO Hannah Olsen
  • Kiwanis Ave across from O’Gorman Courtesy: KELO Hannah Olsen
  • East 10th by Franklin and Fairfax Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg
  • East 10th by Franklin and Fairfax Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg
  • East 10th by Franklin and Fairfax Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg
  • Neighbor’s picnic table stuck on side of house Courtesy: Mackenzie
  • Downtown Sioux Falls Courtesy: Jay Huizenga, VP and General Manager of KELOLAND News
  • Billboard at 10th and Franklin East 10th by Franklin and Fairfax Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg
  • Billboard at 10th and Franklin East 10th by Franklin and Fairfax Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg
  • Tomar Hills area Courtesy: Bruce
  • Tree on house Courtesy: Chelsey
  • Tree on house Courtesy: Chelsey
  • Near Garfield Ave Courtesy: Donna
  • Near Garfield Ave Courtesy: Donna
  • Courtesy: Jena
  • Augustana University Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg
  • 1st Ave. South of 14th Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg
  • Penbrooke Place Apartments Augustana University Courtesy: Klarissa
  • Ralph Rogers Courtesy: Eric
  • 85th and Cliff Courtesy: Jennifer
  • 41st business Courtesy: KELO Angela Kennecke
  • Courtesy: Ben
  • Courtesy: Ben
  • Courtesy: Matt
  • Courtesy: Matt
  • Damage at 49th and Lewis.
  • Tree damage east side Sioux Falls. Courtesy: C Winter,
  • Flooding in Bridgewater. Courtesy: Cheryl Deibert.
  • Flooding in Bridgewater. Courtesy: Cheryl Deibert.
  • Flooding in Bridgewater. Courtesy: Cheryl Deibert.
  • Best Buy truck flipped.
  • Courtesy: Nicole Muth.
  • Mailman delivery. Courtesy: Matthew DeWitte.
  • The Inn on Westport. Courtesy: Tresa Knoff 2
  • The Inn on Westport. Courtesy: Tresa Knoff 2
  • 52nd and Birchwood.
  • S Elmwood Ave north of W 49th Street. Courtesy: Brittany Close

12:41 a.m.

A severe storm that included reported tornadoes left a path of damage through Sioux Falls.

Trees and street lights are down in southern Sioux Falls, which is also dealing with a power outage.

Advance Auto Parts on 41st Street is one of the businesses that took a direct hit from a tornado late Tuesday night.  

Near the Avera Heart Hospital, access to the hospital is blocked off on both ends of 69th Street. Police are only letting doctors, nurses and ambulances through as they have to drive through debris to get in.

The storm has prompted Sioux Falls Police to issue a No Travel Advisory in the city.

The city has also opened an Emergency Operations Center to coordinate response to the storm.

As of 1:15 a.m., according to Xcel Energy’s power outage map, around 20,000 customers in the Sioux Falls area are currently without power.

  • Woodlake apartment damage | Keith Kane
  • Woodlake apartments | Keith Kane
  • Vehicle tipped over | James Chapman
  • Van that rolled over in Empire Mall parking lot | Jacob Lux
  • Van rolled in parking lot | Jacob Lux
  • Heavy damage at Tuesday morning
  • Interior of Tuesday morning
  • Tree inside of the Rush
  • Avera Heart Hospital
  • Police are only allowing staff through to the Avera Heart Hospital
  • Sign and tree damage along 41st Street | Max Hofer
  • Damage on 41st Street | Max Hofer
  • 24th Street and Phillips Avenue | Dan Santella
  • Tree down near 58th and Tomar | Darrin Gronseth
  • 58th and Tomar | Darrin Gronseth
  • Advance Auto on 41st Street | Courtesy: Nyssa Ashes
  • Apartments on W. 46th Street | Stacia
  • Roof damage | Don Jorgensen
  • Tree damage | Don Jorgensen
  • Tree damage 77th and Hughes | Devon Bingham
  • Lightning around 11 PM | Brian Beck
  • Storm damage | Beth Jensen
  • West Bluestem Street by JFK grade school | Julie Sandro
  • Lightning in Sioux Falls | Brian Beck
  • South Jayme Circle south of 12th Street | Robert Weelborg
  • Trees down in western Sioux Falls | Jody Staples
  • Storm knocked over 20 year old tree | Jean Cave
  • Lightning during storm | Jean Cave
  • Mangled trampolines | Jody Staples
  • Advanced Auto Parts on 41st Street | Nyssa Ashes
  • Trees down | Don Jorgensen
  • Trees down | Beth Jensen
  • Sioux Falls | Beth Jensen
  • Trees down | Beth Jensen
  • Trees down after tornado | Beth Jensen
  • Victory Lane by 69th and Western | Kristin Townsend
  • 85th and Western | Anna Haiar
  • Heatherridge neighborhood | Laura Drobny
  • Storm damage | Valerie Anderson
  • 61st and Tomar | Kristi
  • Trees down 61st and Tomar | Kristi
  • 41st mall damage
  • 41st closed at Western Avenue
  • 49th Street blocked by tree
  • 49th Street is a mess
  • Damage to the shopping area on 41st east of Kiwanis
  • 33rd and Western
  • 41st and Glendale
  • uShare Storm damage | Ashley Buckley
  • Damage | Ashley Buckley

