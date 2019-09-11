PHOTOS: Tornadoes hit Sioux Falls

UPDATED 7:15 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As the sun rises Wednesday morning, destruction from late Tuesday’s tornado and storms is coming into a clearer view.

You can see a gallery of storm damage from just after midnight at the bottom of this story. An updated slideshow has been created for sunrise photos.

If you have photos or video to share from your area of KELOLAND, send them to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location.

52nd and Birchwood.

Kevin Kjergaard KELO News



Kevin Kjergaard KELO News



Kevin Kjergaard KELO News



Courtesy: Jeff Stingley.

Tree damage Vista Lane. Courtesy Mary Schlimgen.

Advance Auto Parts on 41st Street

House damage. Courtesy: Laura Drobny.

Looking to the west on 41st Street



Tree damage. Courtesy: Mary Moller.

Looking to the east on 41st Street





Courtesy Kelley Ballew

38th St and Sycamore Avenue Tom Gould.

38th St and Sycamore Avenue Tom Gould.

38th St and Sycamore Avenue Tom Gould.

38th St and Sycamore Avenue Tom Gould.

Harvey Dunn school Elizabeth Short.

Courtesy: Joe.

House damage. Courtesy: Laura Drobny.



49th and Bahnson. Courtesy: Anthony Christenson.

49th and Lewis.

Damage near Trail Ridge. Courtesy: Jandy Young.

Tree damage. Courtesy: Janice Nelson.

Behind Kohl’s Courtesy: Joni

Courtesy: Melanie

46 West Apartments, south of Western Mall Courtesy: Shaun

46 West Apartments, south of Western Mall Courtesy: Shaun

46 West Apartments, south of Western Mall Courtesy: Shaun

Kiwanis Ave across from O’Gorman Courtesy: KELO Hannah Olsen

Kiwanis Ave across from O’Gorman Courtesy: KELO Hannah Olsen

East 10th by Franklin and Fairfax Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg

East 10th by Franklin and Fairfax Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg

East 10th by Franklin and Fairfax Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg

Neighbor’s picnic table stuck on side of house Courtesy: Mackenzie

Downtown Sioux Falls Courtesy: Jay Huizenga, VP and General Manager of KELOLAND News

Billboard at 10th and Franklin East 10th by Franklin and Fairfax Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg

Billboard at 10th and Franklin East 10th by Franklin and Fairfax Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg

Tomar Hills area Courtesy: Bruce

Tree on house Courtesy: Chelsey

Tree on house Courtesy: Chelsey

Near Garfield Ave Courtesy: Donna

Near Garfield Ave Courtesy: Donna

Courtesy: Jena

Augustana University Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg

1st Ave. South of 14th Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg

Penbrooke Place Apartments Augustana University Courtesy: Klarissa

Ralph Rogers Courtesy: Eric

85th and Cliff Courtesy: Jennifer

41st business Courtesy: KELO Angela Kennecke

Courtesy: Ben

Courtesy: Ben

Courtesy: Matt

Courtesy: Matt

Damage at 49th and Lewis.

Tree damage east side Sioux Falls. Courtesy: C Winter,

Flooding in Bridgewater. Courtesy: Cheryl Deibert.

Flooding in Bridgewater. Courtesy: Cheryl Deibert.

Flooding in Bridgewater. Courtesy: Cheryl Deibert.

Best Buy truck flipped.

Courtesy: Nicole Muth.

Mailman delivery. Courtesy: Matthew DeWitte.

The Inn on Westport. Courtesy: Tresa Knoff 2

The Inn on Westport. Courtesy: Tresa Knoff 2

52nd and Birchwood.

S Elmwood Ave north of W 49th Street. Courtesy: Brittany Close

12:41 a.m.

A severe storm that included reported tornadoes left a path of damage through Sioux Falls.

Trees and street lights are down in southern Sioux Falls, which is also dealing with a power outage.

Advance Auto Parts on 41st Street is one of the businesses that took a direct hit from a tornado late Tuesday night.

Near the Avera Heart Hospital, access to the hospital is blocked off on both ends of 69th Street. Police are only letting doctors, nurses and ambulances through as they have to drive through debris to get in.

The storm has prompted Sioux Falls Police to issue a No Travel Advisory in the city.

A No Travel Advisory has been issued in Sioux Falls because of all the downed power lines and trees. Please stay off the roads until routes are safe to travel and clear of debris. /713 — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) September 11, 2019

Several road closures throughout the city, 10th St & Indiana Ave, 33rd St & Western Ave, 39th St & Willow Ave, 9th St & Trap. Please stay clear of these areas and be aware of flooded streets and intersections. — Sioux Falls Fire (@SiouxFallsFire) September 11, 2019

The city has also opened an Emergency Operations Center to coordinate response to the storm.

As of 1:15 a.m., according to Xcel Energy’s power outage map, around 20,000 customers in the Sioux Falls area are currently without power.

Woodlake apartment damage | Keith Kane

Woodlake apartments | Keith Kane

Vehicle tipped over | James Chapman

Van that rolled over in Empire Mall parking lot | Jacob Lux

Van rolled in parking lot | Jacob Lux

Heavy damage at Tuesday morning

Interior of Tuesday morning

Tree inside of the Rush

Avera Heart Hospital

Police are only allowing staff through to the Avera Heart Hospital

Sign and tree damage along 41st Street | Max Hofer

Damage on 41st Street | Max Hofer

24th Street and Phillips Avenue | Dan Santella

Tree down near 58th and Tomar | Darrin Gronseth

58th and Tomar | Darrin Gronseth



Advance Auto on 41st Street | Courtesy: Nyssa Ashes

Apartments on W. 46th Street | Stacia

Roof damage | Don Jorgensen

Tree damage | Don Jorgensen

Tree damage 77th and Hughes | Devon Bingham

Lightning around 11 PM | Brian Beck

Storm damage | Beth Jensen

West Bluestem Street by JFK grade school | Julie Sandro

Lightning in Sioux Falls | Brian Beck

South Jayme Circle south of 12th Street | Robert Weelborg

Trees down in western Sioux Falls | Jody Staples

Storm knocked over 20 year old tree | Jean Cave

Lightning during storm | Jean Cave

Mangled trampolines | Jody Staples

Advanced Auto Parts on 41st Street | Nyssa Ashes

Trees down | Don Jorgensen

Trees down | Beth Jensen

Sioux Falls | Beth Jensen

Trees down | Beth Jensen

Trees down after tornado | Beth Jensen

Victory Lane by 69th and Western | Kristin Townsend

85th and Western | Anna Haiar

Heatherridge neighborhood | Laura Drobny

Storm damage | Valerie Anderson

61st and Tomar | Kristi

Trees down 61st and Tomar | Kristi

41st mall damage

41st closed at Western Avenue

49th Street blocked by tree

49th Street is a mess

Damage to the shopping area on 41st east of Kiwanis

33rd and Western

41st and Glendale

uShare Storm damage | Ashley Buckley

Damage | Ashley Buckley

Sioux Falls storm video from last night at 69th and Sundowner from Walter Portz. #sdwx Posted by KELO Matt Holsen on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

