Storm Center Update- Wednesday PM, May 29

Rain has been stubborn today in the Sioux Falls area towards Wagner, as the system to our south has stalled keeping this area in the low 60s. Sioux Falls has seen over an inch and a half of rain within the last 24 hours. Clearer conditions for the rest of KELOLAND this morning with patchy cloud cover moving in through the day with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Flood watches have been pulled for western South Dakota, although flood warnings remain in effect for areas along the Cheyenne and White rivers. The White River is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning.

Ridging associated with the weekend’s warm up starts to move into our area tonight, and with that, lows will be in the mid-to-low 50s. Expect clearer conditions with some clouds persisting in southern KELOLAND. Areas along flooded rivers such as the James River Valley and the Big Sioux Valley could see temperatures dip to the high 40s. Clearer conditions for the Aberdeen area tonight, as it will be the first area to see the warm up. Winds will be calm for the next few days, with a slight northwesterly breeze.

Tomorrow will have sunny conditions for most of KELOLAND with a few puffy clouds associated with weak instability from warm air pushing through. Aberdeen will have the warmest conditions with highs in the mid 80s while 80s will be widespread by Friday. The Black Hills as well as eastern KELOLAND could see some light showers Friday night into Saturday morning, but totals should be less than a quarter inch. Weak winds continue Friday with most areas seeing a wind shift coming from the southwest to keep conditions in the 80s.

A weak trough from Canada is expected to push into the area Saturday, cooling things to the mid 70s for KELOLAND. Possible showers in western KELOLAND Sunday could bring a quarter of an inch of rain. Warm air begins surging from the south Monday, and with it temperatures return to the 80s, almost reaching the 90 mark for some areas in central and eastern KELOLAND. Humidity will be higher for eastern South Dakota Monday into Tuesday with light showers and possible thunder Tuesday. Dewpoints (humidity) should relax for the rest of the week, while temperatures remain warm with highs in the high 70s and low 80s.