Storm Center Update- Wednesday PM, May 22nd

Winds have died down significantly today, but scattered rain continued.

The National Weather Service has pulled all wind advisories in South Dakota, but flood watches in western KELOLAND have turned into flood warnings due to the heavy precipitation. Many of the flood warnings are along and near rivers and will expire Sunday afternoon. Heavy snowfall in the Hills with 2 feet of snow at Pactola Lake have heavily influenced flooding conditions. Temperatures in KELOLAND have been in the 50s today, with some sunshine peeking through in Yankton.

Calm winds are in the forecast tonight with a small chance of showers in Pierre and Rapid City. The Black Hills will see temperatures fall to the low 30s, however chances for snow are minimal. Aberdeen could see a higher chance for showers as the low pressure system moves to our northeast. Lows tonight will fall to the 40s.

A wide area of high pressure tomorrow will keep winds much more calm than they were today. Temperatures in the Black Hills will continue to be lower than the rest of KELOLAND, not reaching past 55. Otherwise, widespread low 60s will be common.

A warm front over southeast KELOLAND is expected to surge through Thursday night into Friday morning. Rains will begin after 5:00 PM in Sioux Falls and southeast KELOLAND and persist into early Friday morning. Slight upper level instability suggest an isolated thunderstorm will be possible, but a severe storm is not likely.

Midday Friday and all of Saturday will have sunny and warm conditions with temperatures in the low 70s. Temperatures will warm through the weekend. While we don’t have an 80 degree reading going yet, it’s not out of the question that some in southern KELOLAND will get there.

Chances of thunderstorms Monday are small but have not been ruled out. The rest of next week should feature temperatures in the 60s and 70s with steady chances for rain.