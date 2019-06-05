Storm Center Update-Wednesday PM, June 5th

For today, we still saw slightly humid conditions with air temperatures in the 80s and dew points in the 50s to low 60s. Nevertheless, it was a drier day than yesterday for all of us. Clearer skies continued today with a few puffy cumulus clouds, especially near Rapid City where instability has been higher.

Another round of thunderstorms for Western KELOLAND this afternoon, as another weak cold front passed by around 1 PM today. Temperatures behind that front were slightly lower, getting into the low 70s with lesser humidity. That trend will move toward eastern KELOLAND by tomorrow.

Tonight, will be rather pleasant, as the cooling trend continues with clear skies and lows in the high 50s. A weak ridge of high pressure at the surface will result in a southerly trend in the winds, although they will be very light, especially tomorrow for eastern parts of KELOLAND.

Dewpoints tomorrow are expected to only be a few degrees lower than what they were today, so it may still feel a little humid. Highs will increase a few degrees, as another cold front begins to develop to our west. That front still has a few days to reach our area, so expect clear skies with light winds. Western parts of the state may see a bit more cloud cover than the east. Friday will see stronger winds, especially in the west, with temps in the high 80s and low 90s.

The cold front will start moving in by Saturday afternoon, starting in the west. Expect rain and possible thunderstorms starting midday in that area while the east will see thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening. This front will be significantly stronger than the ones we’ve been getting the past few days, so rainfall could reach an inch for some areas west if I 29. Once it passes, conditions will be much drier and cooler. Sunday and the beginning of next week look clearer with highs in the 60s to low 70s and lows in the low 50s.