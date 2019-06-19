Storm Center Update- Wednesday PM, June 19th

A line of showers and thundershowers has developed in central South Dakota today, gaining strength in areas near Mobridge, which picked up over two inches of rain. Moderate rainfall continues to move past areas near Aberdeen and Watertown, while areas in the southeast have only gotten a few light showers. No severe storms have occurred. The remainder of KELOLAND saw partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, a little cooler where it rained.

Another system will develop along the Wyoming border tonight. Strong wind gusts may occur with that system. It is very likely we’ll see weak thunderstorm activity in most areas except for Sioux Falls and the southeast, where there is a lesser chance of light showers. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rainfall in Rapid City will have already passed by during the coldest part of the night, so they will be a few degrees cooler.

Tomorrow morning the line of weak thunderstorms moves through western KELOLAND and strengthens during the midday hours East River. There will be a bit of a break in the clouds before a second shot of energy moves in through midday Friday. Temperatures will be cool due to all this activity, being in the low 70s. Spots of heavy rainfall will be possible, especially in the east and southeast on Friday.

This weekend, we’ll continue with chance of thunderstorms Saturday morning and midday East River. We’ll optimistically forecast drier conditions Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Highs this weekend will remain just a little below normal, in the upper 70s.

Clouds begin to break up on Monday with warmer temperatures in the 80s. with that comes humidity. Another slight chance of storms for Wednesday. Other than that, conditions for the remainder of next week will be normal for this time of year – hot and humid. It’s not out of the question to see areas in central KELOLAND to warm past 90.