Storm Center Update- Wednesday PM, June 12th

Other than a few spotty showers in northern KELOLAND, it’s been a dry day with very dry air as dew points were in the 30s and 40s. Effects from yesterday’s rainfall still linger, causing temperatures today to struggle to get pass 70. The post frontal conditions today have kept things much clearer than yesterday. Stronger winds aloft with slight instability has led to a few puffy clouds to form over KELOLAND.

Conditions tonight will be dry and clear. Weak winds throughout KELOLAND will make it easy for any surface heat to radiate off into space, so expect lows to be under 50.

A weak low pressure system begins to develop over northern Montana during the overnight hours and into tomorrow, this will result in slightly stronger southerly winds. While it will be dry tonight, moisture and heat will slowly be drawn in from the south tomorrow. Because of higher moisture, lows Thursday night into Friday morning will be about 10 degrees warmer than tonight, just under 60 for most areas.

Friday and Saturday look to be the peak of the warm weather with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s for most areas. Another weak front moves through Saturday resulting in rain. With the enhanced lifting due to the front, some thunderstorms may pop up in eastern parts of KELOLAND.

Rain chances continue well into next week with another slight chance of thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday for eastern areas of KELOLAND. Temperatures will remain just below average for this time of year. Expect mid to low 70s for the latter half of next week.