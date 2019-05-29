Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, May 29

Rain continues to fall this morning in southern KELOLAND. We already have reports over 1" near Freeman and expect more rain today in the southeast as a slow-moving area of low pressure moves to the east.

We expect temperatures to stay cooler in the southeast with the rain, likely in the lower 60s in Sioux Falls. Aberdeen will be much warmer in the mid to upper 70s!

Dry weather is ahead tonight and that trend should continue into tomorrow as highs rebound into the 70s and 80s. We really think this pattern change will continue for several days.

Keep in mind there will be scattered rain chances on a few occasions. We are watching a weak cold front on Saturday that could trigger a 30% chance of rain.

Highs should stay in the 70s this weekend and then warm again next week. The temperature will be the number 1 driver on drying the ground and improving moisture conditions in KELOLAND during the 7-day forecast.

