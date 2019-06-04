Storm Center Update- Tuesday PM, June 4th

Thunderstorm activity today with hail reports across northeast KELOLAND into Minnesota. Highs were in the 80s for most of KELOLAND, except Rapid City where thunderstorm activity has dropped temperatures into the 60s. The storms are from instability due humid conditions across central and eastern South Dakota with drier conditions northwest of a widespread cold front. Thunderstorms are expected to continue to develop over KELOLAND during the evening hours and strengthen into Minnesota and Wisconsin. The National Weather Service has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for central Minnesota which are expected to last into the evening.

Slight Thunderstorm risks continue into tonight for areas along I 29, with better chances in Minnesota. Where there are thunderstorms, however, expect hail and gusty conditions. Other than that, expect clear conditions for most of the state with dewpoints lowering as the front slowly pushes through. Lows tonight will be around 60 for most of KELOLAND. An area of high pressure moves into our area early tomorrow morning, and with it comes drier conditions with sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures.

With clearer skies tomorrow comes the availability for solar heating, so while a cold front will have just passed through, highs can still be expected to be in the low 80s. Winds will have died down significantly with a comfortable dry breeze coming from the northeast. As dewpoints continue to lower, so too does the overnight low. Expect lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning to be in the upper 50s.

The weekend appears to have another cold front pass through, moving much quicker than the one we had today. A round of rain will come around midnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Instability is low for that time period, so this front is not expected to spawn any severe weather. However, the occasional spark of thunder may occur simply due to lifting by the front. Temperatures will cool to the mid to low 70s for the first part of next week.