Storm Center Update- Tuesday PM, June 25th

Clear and warm today for much of KELOLAND, seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 70s across KELOLAND. After yesterday’s isolated storms the ground has dried out a bit, leading to a more stable atmosphere. Rain potential has therefore been low for most areas. However, winds coming from the east, hitting the hills in the Rapid City area has allowed cloud cover to slowly develop. This will continue into this evening with the potential for strong thunderstorms. There is a slight risk they may become severe.

With limited cloud cover tonight, most areas will be in the low 60s. With the expected rainfall in Rapid City tonight, the Storm Prediction Center has put the greater Pennington County area in a slight risk for severe weather activity. As the night moves on, a low-level flow of more humid air will bring a chance of thunderstorms into Pierre or perhaps even Sioux Falls early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures reach the mid 80s tomorrow with a bit more humidity, giving us a broad swath of moisture that may result in thunderstorms. Chances during the day are low, but better Wednesday night into Thursday morning for eastern South Dakota. Heavy rains will be possible, with some areas receiving over an inch or rainfall. Despite moderate rainfall and lightning activity, the wind direction and speed should not be overly favorable for severe weather.

Warm and humid conditions continue for the rest of the week and the weekend. Friday will be clear to partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s East River, and the mid 90s West River. Saturday looks to be sunny, with highs in the 90s across KELOLAND, hottest in the central part of South Dakota. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny again, with highs in the low 90s East River to the mid 90s in central SD.

Next week we cannot ignore the possibility of short lived, potent thunderstorms. These storms will be much like the isolated cells we saw yesterday. There will be more energy later this week than we saw yesterday as well, so it’s quite possible to see storms pop up here and there. Because these storms can be as short lived as 15 minutes, they are very hard to predict several days out, so keep an eye on you KELOLAND Storm Tracker app for hour by hour updates should any cells pop up in your area.

It still appears we will have above normal temperatures through – at least – the first weekend of July.