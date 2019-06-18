Storm Center Update- Tuesday PM, June 18th

Slightly warmer today than yesterday with temperatures in the mid 70s for nearly all of KELOLAND. Other than that, very similar conditions to yesterday with more sunshine. Some showers have progressed into the southwestern parts of KELOLAND, travelling right along the Nebraska border. Showers that have been occurring in the Hills should not make it too much east of Rapid City, as uplift from the hills will wring out any moisture coming from the west. Rainfall that has been occurring in Nebraska will not reach our area because it will continue to move south and southeast.

Rain potential tonight is low for the entire area, but just like yesterday, lingering showers in the west will appear near and south of Rapid City. Dewpoints have slowly been rising, so tonight’s lows will be in mid 50s. Very light winds, primarily from the east, will help keep moisture from moving out.

Storm activity begins in the west tomorrow, as a front begins to build. There’s ample moisture in the Aberdeen area to create some moderate rainfall, although there isn’t enough lifting to create much thunder. Thunderstorm activity will most likely occur west of the Missouri, especially closer to the overnight hours. As that front builds over the Wyoming border Wednesday night, Rapid City could see gusts up to 40 mph with high steady winds.

As the front passes over the rest of the state during daytime hours Thursday, eastern KELOLAND will see thunderstorms with rainfall totaling around an inch by Friday night, especially in the north. Strong storms will be possible in and around NE Nebraska and NW Iowa. Summer officially begins at 10:54 AM CDT.

The weekend looks mainly dry, though models have been indicating at least a slight chance of thunderstorms on Saturday in eastern KELOLAND. Sunday stands the best chance to remain dry. Temperatures this weekend will remain in the 70s, just a few degrees below normal for late June.

We expect Monday highs to be in the upper 70s and low 80s followed by temperatures in the mid 80s for the middle of next week, during what should be a prolonged period of temperatures just a little warmer than normal – a good way to welcome in summer.