Storm Center Update- Tuesday PM, June 11th

Chilly temperatures today that seem rather stagnant in the mid to upper 60s, only surpassing 70 in central and eastern South Dakota. Conditions have been so cold in fact, that Sioux Falls parks and recreation have closed down the public pools today, and it’s fortunate that they did, as a widespread area of showers and isolated thunderstorms continue to cover all of KELOLAND. We’ve been monitoring a line of thunderstorms just east of Pierre that developed around the noontime hour that has had the most thunder activity, although most areas besides the southeast. The Rapid City LiveCam has great imagery of the storms developing.

Showers should leave our area by late afternoon with a few stragglers into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be at and just under 50 with quite a bit of cloud cover over the entire state. Winds will die down from what they were today, as mixing from daytime heating will stop, and less storm activity means there will be less opportunity for storm related gust fronts. Cool conditions persist tomorrow with clearer skies for the eastern part of the state.

A warm up will come about Thursday as a low pressure system to our north creates a light southerly flow over KELOLAND. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s, getting just past 80 in Pierre. Temperatures will continue to warm on Friday then remain steady for the weekend into early next week.

Starting Saturday, there will be a small chance of on and off showers across KELOLAND. Rains will be light and last until the middle parts of next week with frequent periods of no rainfall. However, by the time the rains pass, totals will still be just under an inch. While temperatures will be at average values for June during that time period, the later parts of next week look to have temperatures in the low 70s again.