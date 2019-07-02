Storm Center Update- Tuesday PM, July 2nd

Summer is upon us, which means it is the season for nighttime thunderstorms. Yesterday’s thunderstorms diminished overnight as a kick of energy mixed the system out, but that will change starting tonight. With the exit to the east of that system, we were left with lower cloud cover early today with calm winds and temperatures in the 80s.

Thunderstorms develop over west and northwest KELOLAND in the late afternoon hours today and continue to develop as they progress east and into North Dakota. Northwestern South Dakota is in a slight risk of severe weather tonight, and some areas seeing up to two inches of rain tonight. Expect the possibility of severe thunderstorms with large hail to appear north of Rapid City. That area is already in a flash flood watch into tomorrow morning and a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 PM MDT. Lingering humidity keeps most of KELOLAND in the upper 60s tonight.

Similar high temps tomorrow in the mid to upper 80s, while some rainfall tonight may persist into tomorrow morning. There may be some strong rainfall starting in the Aberdeen area tomorrow afternoon, but it is more likely during the evening. Tomorrow night’s system may give some areas heavier rainfall – over an inch of possible.

A few sprinkles of rain may appear in Sioux Falls during the day on the 4th, but current timing makes thunderstorms more likely during the evening of the 4th. This is still a few days out, however, so timing on this system is subject to change. Otherwise the 4th of July should be what it usually is – warm (80s) and somewhat humid.

The nighttime rainfall trend continues into Friday into Saturday East River. Otherwise the weekend will be cooler, in the upper 70s to low 80s. Sunday looks like the drier day, with mostly sunny skies.

Rainfall activity subsides a bit into next week while temperatures are back into the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s.