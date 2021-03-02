Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, March 2nd

It remained chilly across large sections of KELOLAND yesterday, but big changes are ahead as warmer air expands across the region today. Those 50s in Rapid City yesterday will be much more widespread, with a few 60s developing as well.

We can’t forget about the drought monitor as we go into this mild pattern. Dry soil directly feeds into the warmer temperatures.

Futurecast stays dry the next few days. With melting snow, we may have some fog tonight…especially north of Sioux Falls.

Temperatures will continue to stay above normal for several days. We think this pattern will begin to change by the middle of next week.

That change could result in some much needed moisture. You will notice we have some snow on the back side of this system as well. More details will be coming in the next few days.

Enjoy those highs in the 50s today. A few areas will be around 60.

Don’t forget about some areas of fog tomorrow morning with lows in the 20s.

Tomorrow looks very mild with highs returning to the 60s once again for many areas west of Sioux Falls.

The 7 day forecast remains mild and mostly dry into early next week.